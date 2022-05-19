Our Staff Reporter

All possible steps will be taken for protection of temples: ETPB Chairman

LAHORE – A meeting of Pakistan Hindu Temple Management Committee was held here on Wednesday with Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman  Habibur Rehman Gilani in the chair. President Krishna Sharma, General Secretary Dewan Chand Chawala and committee members across the country attended the meeting. Board Additional Secretary  Rana Shahid and Deputy Secretary  Faraz Abbas were also present. According to ETPB spokesperson, the committee members congratulated the chairman of the board on his assumption of office and gave a full briefing on temples across the country and also presented their proposals. The committee members lauded the steps taken by the former chairman of the board, Dr Amir Ahmed, including the restoration of Gurdwara and temples. Addressing the meeting, Chairman Board Habibur Rehman Gilani assured the members that all possible steps would be taken for the protection of temples and welfare of Hindu community.

 

He said that Pakistan was no less than a paradise for minorities.

The Board of Trust was committed to other measures, including security and renovation of

worship placed of Hindu and Sikhs, in the light of federal government directives.

 

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

PM says ‘it will take some time’ to clean up PTI govt’s mess

Islamabad

ECP de-seats 25 defecting Punjab MPAs on PTI’s plea

Multan

Let PML-N stay in power, people will curse them: Imran

Islamabad

Bilawal  flies to China today

Islamabad

Culprits behind attacks on Chinese workers to get exemplary punishment, says Interior Minister

National

Power sector being rehabilitated on war-footing, says Khurram Dastgir

Islamabad

Miftah claims economic situation to improve soon as ‘positive talks’ with IMF are underway

Islamabad

Zardari, Fazl seek time for unity govt

National

‘Law of Pakistan is guarantor of the rights of the people’

Islamabad

NACTA, NAP to be revived to counter terrorism: Marriyum

1 of 991

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More