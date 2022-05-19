Amazon.com team visits Graana.com

ISLAMABAD – The senior management of Graana.com, Pakistan’s #1 online real estate marketplace, and representatives from Amazon.com recently met up at Graana’s head office in Islamabad. The meeting was attended by CEO Shafiq Akbar, Group Directors Farhan Javed, Arslan Javed and the guest team, which included Head of Solutions Architect Paul Chen and Laurence Si. They talked about the increasing economic strength of Pakistan’s real estate sector and its potential gains in length. “Our aim is to accelerate the transformation of the real estate sector,” stated Shafiq Akbar. “This can only be achieved through technology and a culture of innovation. Meeting with the guest team provided valuable insights that fit into our core ambition to become tech leaders in real estate.”

Graana.com creates added value for all its stakeholders with its broad portfolio. Each project and initiative is an effort to improve visibility and transparency in the real estate sector. The team was particularly impressed with Graana’s resilience during the coronavirus pandemic, and the company’s significant contributions to make real estate an even bigger profit-yielding asset.

“As the demand for real estate increases exponentially, mass adoption of technology has become even more crucial to survive in this ever-evolving environment,” said Farhan Javed. “This meeting raised multiple perspectives on bringing about a tech-driven revolution in Pakistan.”

Amazonhas the most comprehensive and most adopted cloud offering globally. It powers the infrastructure of large establishments and fast-growing start-ups both. It has more than 200 services for storage, databases, networking, artificial intelligence, analytics, mobile, hybrid, virtual and augmented reality, media, security and much more.