Amir, Ahsan reach 19th Westbury National Tennis semis

LAHORE – Amir Mazari (Aitchison College Lahore) and Ahsan Ahmed (Continental Tennis Academy) have reached the U-14 semifinals of the 19th Westbury National Tennis Championship 2022 at Modern Club.

According to Media Coordinator Ishrat Zehra, in the boys U-14 singles first round, Amir Mazari, a brilliant student of renowned coach Rashid Malik, overwhelmed Kazim Gheewala 4-1, 4-0, Muzamil Khan bruised aside Mahad Shehzad 4-0, 4-0, Bilal Ikram beat Rohab Faisal 5-4, 4-2 and Zohaib Afzal beat Ali Bachani 4-0, 4-0.

Zohaib Afzal Malik continued to dominate the event as besides an easy win in the U-14 singles against Ali Bachani, he, partnering with Muzamil, also won U-14 doubles match thrashing Laraib and Nibras 4-0, 4-0 and recorded third win against Laraib 4-2, 4-1 in the U-12 singles. He said that he is committed to give his best at every given match and win laurels for him, his family, his supporters and his country.

In the girls U-18 singles semifinals, promising Natalia Zaman outsmarted spirited Raaniya Jamali 6-1, 6-0. Earlier in the girls U-18 singles first round, Inaya Sayeed beat Eschelle Asif 6-1, 6-2. In the U-12 singles first round, Laraib Shamsi beat Majid Ali 4-1, 4-0, Hamza Areejo beat Aman Sheikh 2-4, 4-1, 4-1, Rashid Ali beat Mahad Shehzad 4-1, 4-2 and Ali Bachani beat Zayd Zaman 4-1, 4-2. In the U-10 singles first round, Rashid Ali beat Meer Abbas Bhagat 4-0, 4-0 and Hamza Areejo beat Rahim Faisal 4-1, 4-0.

In the men’s singles second round, Muhammad Ali beat Sherbaz Malik 4-6, 6-3, 10-3 and earlier in the men’s singles first round, Sherbaz Malik beat Hafiz Talib 6-0, 6-1. In the men’s doubles quarterfinals, Shoaib Anis/Sher Ahmed beat Shamael Tajamul/Mansoor Zaidi 8-5 and Mustafa Burney/Asad Zaman beat Muhammad Abdul Saeed/Robin Das 9-8. In the 35 plus singles quarterfinals, Vinod Das beat Muhammad Asif 8-3, Hafiz Talib got w/o against Sherbaz Malik and Robin Das beat Amir Mumtaz 8-2.