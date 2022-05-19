Staff Reporter

Anti-encroachment operation launched in district Thatta

HYDERABAD – Deputy Commissioner (DC) Thatta Ghazanfar Ali Qadri on Wednesday said the district administration has launched an anti-encroachment campaign in the light of orders of the higher judiciary. The ADC, in a statement, said that a task force headed by Additional DC-I Riaz Hussain Leghari composed of officials of anti-encroachment, revenue and police has been set up to ensure the removal of illegal encroachments. The Anti-Encroachment Task Force has launched an operation to remove the illegal occupation of the historical Makli graveyard, the DC said. Ghazanfar Qadri said that no one will be allowed to encroach the area illegally and wherever such occupations will be proved they would be removed without any delay.

The DC warned that strict action would be taken against those found involved in the illegal encroachments.

 

 

 

 

