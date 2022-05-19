Armed robbers escape with gold, cash in DHA 5

ISLAMABAD – Six armed robbers barged into a house in Emaar Canyon Views at DHA 5 on Wednesday at midnight and escaped with gold ornaments, wristwatch, DVR, and other valuables informed sources.

The incident took place around 3am, sources said adding that a gang of armed robbers arrived from fields adjacent to a village. However, police declared the house robbery as “doubtful” and broadened the sphere of investigation in an application lodged by the house owner namely Fahad Ibrahim.

The family members were sleeping when the robbers entered the house, they said adding that the robbers awakened the owner and pointed guns at him, and demanded the cash. After the house owner’s refusal, robbers collected 40 tolas of gold, a wristwatch, mobile phones, and other valuables and managed to flee from the scene by taking away the DVR cameras to conceal their identity. However, there has been no harm to the family, sources said.

After the robbery, the house owner fired gunshots into the air which caught the attention of the security staff of Emaar, who rushed to the scene immediately. Later, police were alerted by the security in charge of the private housing society.

A heavy contingent of police, headed by Addl SP Amna Baig, Acting SP Rural Saud Khan, and other experts reached the crime scene unit.

The CIA also arrived at the house and collected the evidence besides recording statements of the victim family.

The investigators also took fingerprints of the accused from cupboards, door locks, and iron grills besides conducting the geofencing in the area, sources said.

Fahad Ibrahim, the house owner, lodged a complaint with PS Sihala for registration of the case against the robbers.

Acting Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural Saud Khan, when contacted for his comments, said that he along with his team visited the crime scene and collected all evidence besides recording the statements of the victim’s family members.

He said there is a doubt in the occurrence of house theft as police found no marks. He said police could also not find any evidence about the theft of the DVR from the house.

“The investigators even could not obtain the CCTV footage of fleeing robbers from the cameras installed at eight different points in the housing society,” he said adding that police are trying their level best to solve the case.

Till the filing of this report, police have not yet registered an FIR of the house robbery.