Ban on luxury items will save precious foreign exchange: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that his decision to ban luxury items would save the country’s precious foreign exchange.

The Prime Minister wrote on the social networking site Twitter that his decision is based on the thought to support the less privileged of us. The attempt is to reduce the burden that the PTI government has placed on them.

“My decision to ban the import of luxury items will save the country precious foreign exchange. We will practice austerity & financially stronger people must lead in this effort so that the less privileged among us do not have to bear this burden inflicted on them by the PTI govt,” tweeted PM Shehbaz Sharif.