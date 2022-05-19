News Desk

Ban on luxury items will save precious foreign exchange: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that his decision to ban luxury items would save the country’s precious foreign exchange.

The Prime Minister wrote on the social networking site Twitter that his decision is based on the thought to support the less privileged of us. The attempt is to reduce the burden that the PTI government has placed on them.

“My decision to ban the import of luxury items will save the country precious foreign exchange. We will practice austerity & financially stronger people must lead in this effort so that the less privileged among us do not have to bear this burden inflicted on them by the PTI govt,” tweeted PM Shehbaz Sharif.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

PM, Asif Zardari discuss country’s political and economic situation

National

FM Bilawal Bhutto reaches China for two-day diplomatic tour

National

ECP issues show cause notice to PM Shehbaz Sharif

National

Not happy on Shireen Mazari’s arrest: Maryam Nawaz

National

Punjab CM orders to release of Shireen Mazari

National

Shireen Mazari violently whisked away by police, says daughter

National

Shireen Mazari arrest: PTI announces countrywide protests

National

Case registered against PTI’s Alamgir Khan

National

Pakistan expresses deep concerns over Indian one sided, biased trial against Yasin Malik

Islamabad

PTI leader Shireen Mazari arrested

1 of 8,210

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More