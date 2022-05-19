Case registered against TikToker for starting wildfire on Margalla Hills

ISLAMABAD – PS Kohsar has registered a case under multiple charges against a TikToker Nousheen Syed aka Dolly for starting a forest fire on Margalla Hills for a video shoot, informed sources on Wednesday.

FIR was registered on the complaint of Assistant Director of Environment Department of Capital Development Authority (CDA), Ijaz Ul Hassan, under sections 435/188 of PPC and wildlife and environment protection laws. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Ahsan Younas has also taken notice of the incident and ordered SSP Operations Muhammad Faisal Kamran to arrest the accused.

Police teams have been dispatched to Lahore to arrest the accused, who reportedly went underground to avoid the arrest, sources added.

According to sources, the complaint was lodged with PS Kohsar about a video that went viral on social media in which TikToker Dolly is seen shooting a TikTok video after setting the forest area ablaze. He added that the area is part of Margalla Hills National Park which had reported multiple incidents of wildfires recently that damaged plants, grass, wild animals, and birds on a large scale.