CDWP clears project proposal for building 17 IB offices along CPEC route

ISLAMABAD – The Central Development Working Party Wednesday cleared a project proposal for the construction of 17 Intelligence Bureau offices along China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) route.

The CDWP, which met under the chairmanship of Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Dr Mohammad Jahanzeb Khan, cleared the project proposal worth Rs 2.127b for the construction of 17 Intelligence Bureau (IB) offices along CPEC route, official source told The Nation. The forum considered six projects, one position paper and a concept clearance proposal. The forum cleared four development projects worth Rs 71.4b, deferred two and cleared the position paper and concept clearance.

According to the source, China has agreed to provide a grant of Rs 2.127b to Pakistan for the construction of Intelligence Bureau (IB) offices at different locations along CPEC route. Project after completion will provide office and residential accommodation to the IB staff posted along the CPEC route enabling them to perform their official duties with professional satisfaction and commitment, the source said.

The project includes construction/upgradation of offices in Balochistan, Punjab, KP, Islamabad, Azad Jammu Kashmi, and Gilgit Baltistan. The CDWP approved the Establishment of NIHD at total cost of Rs 7869.0m. The center will be a state-of-the-art preventive research and development center for Cardio Vascular Disease (CVD). It will introduce advanced modalities of community based preventive research and corresponding development of services/products aimed at reducing the disease burden in the society and therefore cost effective treatment of CVDs. The project will set forth a paradigm shift from therapeutics to prevention, thus reduction in the disease burden of CVDs in the society, within the overall domain of Non Communicable Diseases.

The forum also approved the Up-gradation of Nuclear Institute of Medicine & Radiotherapy (NIMRA), Jamshoro at total cost of Rs 1223.330m. NIMRA is the first Oncology & third Nuclear Medicine Institute of Pakistan, established in 1965 aimed to provide cancer related health care facilities to the residents of Distt. Jamshoro and its surrounding areas. NIMRA is providing diagnostic services (for various benign and malignant diseases) and treatment facilities (to the patients, suffering from deadly disease of cancer) to population of approximately 18.5 million from more than 14 districts for more than 55 years, especially from interior Sindh, including Thatta, Badin, Tharparkar, Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Mirpurkhas and frontier areas of Bolouchistan with an area of 88,942 square km. The Institute is equipped with one Linear Accelerator unit, two Cobolt-60 units, a Conventional Simulator, a Single Head Gamma Camera, a Dual Head Gamma Camera, one Doppler Ultrasound unit, one Conventional Mammography and an X-Ray Unit. The forum also cleared construction of Torawari Dam in district Hangu, KP at the original cost of Rs 3489.80m. Torawari Dam is a small dam designed to conserve storm run-off of Saroobi Algada for irrigation supplies to 7000 acres of land. Currently agriculture is practiced on a limited area i.e. 750 acre irrigated through Civil Channel. With the construction of Tora Wari Dam irrigation will be done on a larger area of 7000 acres. The dam will meet the irrigation needs of the command area. The construction of Torawari Dam; socio-economic conditions of the people in the project area would be improved by achieving the maximum benefits from irrigated agriculture and drinking water facility. The project envisages to achieve the following objectives which includes the conservation of available flood flows in the Nullah up to a storage capacity of 7369 acre-feet (gross) and 6323 acre feet live which will facilitate utilization of average annual flow 14,000 AF for irrigated agriculture.