Chief Economist Planning Commission resigns

ISLAMABAD – Chief Economist Planning Commission of Pakistan Mohammad Ahmad Zubair has resigned from his post apparently owing to his political affiliation with the previous government. Soon after the present government came to office, Dr Mohammad Ahmad Zubair informed Secretary Planning about his decision of quitting his job, a source in the Planning Commission told The Nation, Dr Mohammad Ahmad Zubair, who was brought to the Planning Commission as Chief Economist/Member Economic Policy by the PTI government, was not ready to continue work under the current set. In his reply, Secretary Planning asked the Chief Economist to continue his job till the finding of his substitute, the source said. Dr Zubair agreed on the condition that he would continue as chief economist but will not go in front of the Prime Minister, the source said. The source further said that his main tasks as Chief Economist/Member Economic Policy were to formulate policies. The prime task was formulation of three years rolling growth strategy for the federal government, policy for controlling inflation and increasing exports.