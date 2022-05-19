CIRCLE announces partnership with L’Oréal Fund for Women

KARACHI – The women-led not-for-profit tech startup CIRCLE has announced its partnership with the L’Oréal Fund for Women to support its mission to enable women in vulnerable situation through digital literacy and entrepreneurial skills.

The online population in Pakistanis rapidly increasing by 36% with 70+ million active social media users today, however the country faces a growing gender digital divide with more women lacking the opportunities to learn and leverage digital tools that could uplift their livelihoods. Pakistan also has one of the lowest female labor force participation rates in the world at 25%, with 8%of women engaged in microbusinesses which became vulnerable in the face of COVID-19, that has exacerbated existing inequalities, affecting women socially and economically at a disproportionate level as well as increased cases of domestic abuse.

To address this gender equity challenge CIRCLE’s new Digital Literacy Program aims at accelerating and scaling updigital literacy training for 5,000 Pakistani women. Over 350 women graduates from the pilot Digital Literacy Program have gone on to start their micro businesses online, with reported increase of PKR 5,000 to PKR 20,000 in their monthly earnings. Women’s economic empowerment is central to realizing women’s rights and gender equality. Studies have shown that when a woman is economically empowered, the entire family and community witness a positive impact.