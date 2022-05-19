COAS attends annual Commanding Officers’ conference of Artillery Regiment School of Artillery

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited School of Artillery, Nowshera today. COAS attended annual Commanding Officers’ conference of Artillery Regiment.

COAS also visited various facilities during the visit including War Gaming Arena established to undertake training under simulated battle conditions and to facilitate planning/ conduct of war games/ exercises. COAS was also briefed about new training modules.

While interacting with officers, COAS urged them to stay focused on training and professional pursuits.

Earlier, on arrival at Nowshera, Colonel Commandant Corps of Artillery, Lieutenant General Muhammad Abdul Aziz received COAS.

