Our Staff Reporter

Couple shot dead in Khuzdar

QUETTA – Unknown armed men shot dead a couple at Zehri Noorgam area of Khuzdar district, Levies sources said on Wednesday.

According to detail, armed assailants opened fire at Abdul Karim and a woman and fled from the scene. As a result, both died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.  The bodies of the deceased were handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

The reason of killing could not be ascertained so far.  Levies force has registered a case.

 

