CTD kills two terrorists in Karachi’s Maripur

KARACHI – The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) along with the intelligence agencies claimed to have shot dead two terrorists associated with a separatist group in Karachi.
According to Incharge CTD, Mazhar Mashwani, intelligence agencies and CTD conducted a joint operation in Maripur area of Karachi in the wee hours of Wednesday, during which terrorists present in the area opened fire.
The law enforcement agencies returned the fire due to which two terrorists were killed, while their accomplice fled the scene. The killed terrorists were identified as Allah Dino and Nawab and belonged to a banned organisation.
Explosive material was also seized from the custody of the dead terrorists. Mashwani further said that the killed terrorists might be the accused involved in Saddar bomb blast. It is worth mentioning here that one person was killed and 13 other were injured in the powerful bomb blast in Karachi’s Saddar on Thursday in which 2.5-kilogram explosive material was under as per the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) findings.

