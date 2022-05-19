Staff Reporter

Customs personnel foil bid of smuggling foreign goods

QUETTA – The Quetta Customs Intelligence foiled an attempt to smuggle foreign goods in an operation and recovered foreign goods of worth Rs 20.5 million here on Wednesday. Director Customs Intelligence Muhammad Ismail said that the operation was carried out on Airport Road in Quetta where goods including consignment of foreign powdered milk and plastic bags were recovered from truck during checking. He said that these foreign goods were being smuggled to Punjab through Zhob way.  The custom personnel registered a case under law and started investigation.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Headlines

Pakistan Army defeated terrorism; other countries failed, says COAS

National

Pak-IMF talks on 7th review begin in Doha

National

US ‘very pleased to be working’ with new Pakistan govt

National

PM Office has no value before my eyes: Imran

National

CJP takes suo motu notice of ‘perceived interference’ in cases involving govt officials

National

First electoral reforms then elections: PPP

National

Govt will overcome all challenges: Shazia Marri, Faisal Kundi

National

Imran betrayed nation’s trust by selling Tosha Khana gifts: Marriyum

National

Can President force PM for fresh vote of confidence?

National

Woman held for planning a suicide attack belongs to BLA’s offshoot: Farah Azeem

1 of 939

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More