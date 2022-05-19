Agencies

Dejected youth ends life in Shikarpur

SHIKARPUR – A youngster ended his life at his home within the jurisdiction of New Faujdari police station here on Wednesday. According to a report reaching here, the youngster identified as Gulzar Ahmed Abbasi, aged 40, a resident of Shikarpur, committed suicide by shooting himself with a weapon at his home in the city. A mourning atmosphere prevailed in the locality. His body was brought to RBUT Civil Hospital Shikarpur for medico-legal formalities and later handed over to his heirs. The cause behind the suicide could not be ascertained yet.

