Our Staff Reporter

Development of under-developed regions PM’s foremost priority: MNA

KHANEWAL – Member National Assembly (MNA) of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Muhammad Khan Daha on Wednesday said the development of under-developed regions was foremost priority of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Addressing to meeting arranged here to review ongoing as well as new development schemes, the MNA assured that living standard of commoners would be improved through introducing series of projects which were rarely witnessed before in the past.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) in Punjab Assembly Rana Babar Hussain said the provincial government was putting extra focus on health sector, adding that it would not compromise on health of labourers, peasants, women particularly among people hailing from middle class society. The provincial lawmaker insisted that unlike past, any of the development schemes be started at neglected areas. DC Salman Lodhi chairing the meeting, took parliamentarians belonging to the treasury benches on board for starting new schemes sharply in the district. The officials termed completion of health, education, roads and public health projects as first preference with reassuring that it would be completed effectively on time.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

PDWP approves scheme of Secondary Healthcare & Medical Education in its 77th Meeting

Islamabad

Pakistan reports 89 COVID-19 cases, one death in 24 hours

Islamabad

PM desires further deepening of Pakistan-EU cooperative ties

National

Two injured in rickshaw, motorcycle collision in Bahawalnagar

Islamabad

Pakistan committed to expand, deepen relations with Italy: FM Bilawal

Headlines

Pakistan Army defeated terrorism; other countries failed, says COAS

National

Pak-IMF talks on 7th review begin in Doha

National

US ‘very pleased to be working’ with new Pakistan govt

National

PM Office has no value before my eyes: Imran

National

CJP takes suo motu notice of ‘perceived interference’ in cases involving govt officials

1 of 8,683

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More