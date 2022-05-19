PR

DHA Lahore, PSCA sign agreement

LAHORE – Defence Housing Authority Lahore and Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) formally signed an agreement here at DHA Lahore offices Wednesday.
With this agreement DHA Lahore also joins the network of PSCA. DHA Lahore visibility would improve law enforcement, crime control, traffic management, road safety and improved information sharing and coordination with law enforcement agencies. PSCA is an initiative by Punjab government and a centralized command and control organization which works round the clock to provide integrated emergency response, counter terrorism, crime and traffic monitoring, ensures law enforcement accountability and their safety. The wide array of CCTV cameras also assists in collection of electronic evidence gathering for police.
Administrator DHA, Brigadier Waheed Gul Satti expressed his views that this landmark cooperation would add to DHA Lahore’s quest in improving safety of its residents and we would continue to bring state of the art security technology in future. PSCA delegation was headed by Officiating Managing Director Mr Kamran.

 

