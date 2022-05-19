APP

‘Dialogue’ solution to conflict, not use of weapons: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday said the solution to differences was dialogue not the use of weapons. He said that scientific research was needed to get rid of terrorism and extremism.

While addressing a two-day International Islamic Conference on Peace organised by the Islamic Research Institute (IRI) of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), he said that the widespread access to social media has allowed extremist elements to propagate negative attitudes. He said today wars were being fought on a hybrid level.

Federal Minister said that the main weapon of hybrid war was disseminating hatred. He said that few elements were attempting to pollute the minds of the people by spreading lies.

Ahsan Iqbal stressed upon the need of establishing institutions to curb the uncertainty caused by negative elements. Talking about the issues of peaceful coexistence with India, he said that the identity of Muslims and Islamic values were at stake in the neighbouring country as Indian government was advocating actions based on prejudice against the Muslims.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Pakistan reports 89 COVID-19 cases, one death in 24 hours

Islamabad

PM desires further deepening of Pakistan-EU cooperative ties

Islamabad

Pakistan committed to expand, deepen relations with Italy: FM Bilawal

Headlines

Pakistan Army defeated terrorism; other countries failed, says COAS

National

Pak-IMF talks on 7th review begin in Doha

National

US ‘very pleased to be working’ with new Pakistan govt

National

PM Office has no value before my eyes: Imran

National

CJP takes suo motu notice of ‘perceived interference’ in cases involving govt officials

National

First electoral reforms then elections: PPP

National

Govt will overcome all challenges: Shazia Marri, Faisal Kundi

1 of 2,440

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More