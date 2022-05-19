ECP to announce verdict on reference against PTI MPAs on Friday

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will announce the decision on the reference filed against the 25 deviant members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab Assembly on Friday.

Friday is the last day for ECP to announce the verdict as the Election Commission is bound to give a decision within 30 days on the reference. The verdict will be announced at 3 p.m.

It may be recalled that deviant members of PTI Assembly had voted for Hamza Shehbaz in the election of Punjab Chief Minister, after that a reference was filed by PTI against 25 deviant members.

PTI lawyer had taken the stance that if the vote was casted on the violation of party discipline, the result would be de-seating.

Lawyers of the deviant members had argued that no actual copy of any documentation was attached in the record. ECP should reject the reference.