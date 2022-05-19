ECP to announce verdict on reference against PTI MPAs on Friday

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will announce the decision on the reference filed against the 25 deviant members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab Assembly on Friday.

Friday is the last day for ECP to announce the verdict as the Election Commission is bound to give a decision within 30 days on the reference. The verdict will be announced at 3 p.m.

It may be recalled that deviant members of PTI Assembly had voted for Hamza Shehbaz in the election of Punjab Chief Minister, after that a reference was filed by PTI against 25 deviant members.

PTI lawyer had taken the stance that if the vote was casted on the violation of party discipline, the result would be de-seating.

Lawyers of the deviant members had argued that no actual copy of any documentation was attached in the record. ECP should reject the reference.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

PM, Asif Zardari discuss country’s political and economic situation

National

FM Bilawal Bhutto reaches China for two-day diplomatic tour

National

ECP issues show cause notice to PM Shehbaz Sharif

National

Not happy on Shireen Mazari’s arrest: Maryam Nawaz

National

Punjab CM orders to release of Shireen Mazari

National

Shireen Mazari violently whisked away by police, says daughter

National

Shireen Mazari arrest: PTI announces countrywide protests

National

Case registered against PTI’s Alamgir Khan

National

Pakistan expresses deep concerns over Indian one sided, biased trial against Yasin Malik

Islamabad

PTI leader Shireen Mazari arrested

1 of 8,210

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More