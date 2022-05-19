News Desk

EU pldges €300b to end Russian gas reliance

BRUSSLES – The EU Wednesday says it plans to spend up to €300bn to end its reliance on Russian gas and oil imports by 2027. The bloc, which gets 40% of its gas from Russia, will source energy supplies from other countries and boost renewable. A Russian soldier accused of shooting dead a civilian has pleaded guilty in Ukraine’s first war crimes trial.
Vadim Shishimarin, 21, admitted killing the unarmed 62-year-old in the Sumy region days after Russia began its invasion
Russia’s defence ministry says that 959 Ukrainian fighters from the Mariupol steelworks have been taken to Russian-controlled territory since Monday
Ukraine is calling for a prisoner swap for the evacuated defenders, but a senior Russian politician said “Nazi criminals” should be tried

