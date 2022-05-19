Our Staff Reporter

Ex-CM, 13 MPAs submit no-confidence motion against Balochistan CM

QUETTA – Former Chief Minister and President of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Jam Kamal Khan, PTI’s Balochistan Parliamentary leader Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind and ANP Asghar Khan Achakzai submitted a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Wednesday.

The no-confidence motion was submitted to the Secretary Balochistan Assembly while the no-trust motion was signed by 14 members  of provincial assembly (MPAs).

Talking to media after submitting no-confidence motion, MPA Jam Kamal Khan, MPA, Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind and Asghar Khan Achakzai said that we were not satisfied from the role of incumbent provincial government. They said the party members were united against their leader Bizenjo and decided to move a no-trust motion against him saying that they decided to remove Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo for interest of the province.

They noted that after the success of the no-confidence motion, the allied parties would decide about the new chief minister after holding consultations with other parties and would keep foundation of good governance.

Out of 65 members, the votes of 33 members would be required for the no-confidence motion to be successful, while the party needs 17 votes to file the motion against the CM. Balochistan government spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah said that Bizenjo would remain the Chief Minister of Balochistan for the next five years as well. “The no-confidence motion against him will be thwarted with the help of allied parties,” she added.

