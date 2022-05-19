Agencies

Expanded Xinjiang Museum opens to public

URUMQI – The reconstruction and expansion project for the Xinjiang Museum has been completed and the museum opened to the public on Wednesday, bringing a new digital experience for visitors. Located in Urumqi, capital of northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the expansion area of the museum covers more than 12,000 square meters, bringing the total area of the museum to nearly 50,000 square meters. The renovated museum is expected to receive 2 million visitors every year. A themed exhibition focusing on the history of Xinjiang spanning from the pre-Qin period (pre 221 B.C.) to the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) is ready for visitors and cultural relics including embroidered woolen textiles, bamboo slips and paper document, murals, sculptures, clothing, jewelry, metalware, leather items are on display.

The museum’s new digital immersive experience program will allow visitors to experience immovable cultural relics and diverse scenes from ancient times.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Headlines

Pakistan Army defeated terrorism; other countries failed, says COAS

National

Pak-IMF talks on 7th review begin in Doha

National

US ‘very pleased to be working’ with new Pakistan govt

National

PM Office has no value before my eyes: Imran

National

CJP takes suo motu notice of ‘perceived interference’ in cases involving govt officials

National

First electoral reforms then elections: PPP

National

Govt will overcome all challenges: Shazia Marri, Faisal Kundi

National

Imran betrayed nation’s trust by selling Tosha Khana gifts: Marriyum

National

Can President force PM for fresh vote of confidence?

National

Woman held for planning a suicide attack belongs to BLA’s offshoot: Farah Azeem

1 of 2,044

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More