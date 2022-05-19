Falcon Club beat United Club in 14th NBP Cup Basketball

LAHORE – Falcon Basketball Club defeated rivals United Basketball Club by 40-39 baskets in a thrilling match of the 14th National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Cup Basketball Tournament 2022 being organized by Firdous Ittehad Social and Sports Welfare Organization in collaboration with Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court Aram Bagh, Karachi. According to KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan, from the winning club, the prominent ones were Shehryar Nasir (13), Omar Shabbir (10) and M Sabih (9) while from the losing club, M Faizan (11), M Hamza (10) and Usman Tayyab (10) played well. Amir Sharif, Ashraf Yahya and Zahid Malik officiated the match while the technical officials were Zaima Khatun, Raj Kumar, Naeem Ahmed and Michael Turner. Before the match, AC Aram Bagh Amr Jaja graced the occasion as special guest and was introduced to the players in the presence of KBBA Secretary Tariq Hussain and others. Meanwhile, the trials of Karachi veterans basketball team for the FBBA-organised Veterans Memorial Basketball Tournament to be held from May 30 in Islamabad, will be held on Friday and Saturday, May 20 and 21, 2022 at International Abdul Nasur Basketball Court Aram Bagh, Karachi from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm. The players of registered clubs of Karachi can participate in the trials. They are directed to report to KBBA Secretary Tariq Hussain at the court on time.