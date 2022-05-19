News Desk

FC Balochistan continues relief efforts in Dera Bugti

Frontier Corps Balochistan continues relief efforts in Pir Koh and adjoining areas of Balochistan’s Dera Bugti district on Thursday.

According to the ISPR, 3,063 were provided medical care by doctors and paramedics, 921 patients were treated for cholera and the remaining were treated for other diseases, while more than 2,000 lab tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The ISPR said that the provision of safe drinking water to the local population is underway.

It said that the FC Balochistan is assisting the civil administration with exploration and ensuring new water pumps and tube wells.

