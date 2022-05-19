Fiscal constraints: Provincial nature projects being shifted from PSDP to respective govts

ISLAMABAD – Owing to fiscal constraints and huge throw forward of around Rs 6 trillion, provincial nature projects are being shifted from the PSDP to respective governments and the Planning Commission of Pakistan has requested the federating units to create space in provincial Annual Development Plans (ADPs) for such schemes.

While presiding over the meeting of the CDWP, the Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Dr Mohammad Jahanzeb Khan has concluded that due to fiscal constraints and huge throw forward, the PSDP is being reviewed and rationalization is in process. He said that owing to fiscal constraints provincial nature projects are being shifted to respective governments. He further added that new projects will be included in the PSDP subject to the availability of funds. The Deputy Chairman Planning Commission therefore, requested the provincial members to create space in ADPs.

The throw forward of the projects of various ministries and divisions has gone above Rs 6 trillion, making it difficult for the federal government to fund the provincial nature projects. As per the official documents only the Ministry of Water Resource has the throw forward of 1.748 trillion, the Railway Division has a throw forward of 1.213 trillion, Communication Division has a throw forward of Rs 908.102b, Power Division has a throw forward of Rs 680.410b, Finance Division has a throw forward of Rs 249.254b, and Higher Education Commission has a throw forward of Rs 233.857b. Climate Change throw forward is 114.142b, SUPARCO has a throw forward of Rs 98.857b,National Health Services has a throw forward of Rs 79.584b, Revenue Division has a throw forward of Rs 53.474b, Science and Technological Division has a throw forward of Rs 69.353b, Federal Education and Professional Training has a throw forward of Rs 23.716b,Housing &Works Rs 40.672b, and Industries Rs 19b.