Golfing out of Ex-Wapda Chairman Muzzamil Hussain held at Gymkhana

LAHORE – The golfing out of former Wapda Chairman Lt Gen (R) Muzzamil Hussain, who disengaged himself from Wapda through resignation, was held here at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course.

While Shafaqat Rana was visible by his presence, also conspicuous were Wapda Sports Board members including M Musharaf Khan, Director General Sports, Razaq Gill, Secretary and Col (R) Asif Mehdi, Advisor Sports. As for the golfing activity, Salman Siddique, former Lahore Gymkhana Chairman, imparted adroitness to the occasion through his participation while a man of notability and stature like Lt Gen (R) Khalid Maqbool braved the heat to engage profoundly in the golfing out activity.

Over the years, WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen (R) Muzzamil Hussain has been successful in contributing to Wapda projects in a way that represents colossal advancement and progress and this headway became possible through back up from the technical and administrative team, whom he won over through kindness, thoughtfulness, creativity and knowledge. All through his tenure, he skated through the projects related technical knowledge via brain power and assimilation and inspired his team intellectually as well as emotionally. And through application of knowledge and care, he became a role model for all. As for the competitive side of the nine holes golfing out, Javed A Khan excelled with gross 35 while the runner-up was Col (R) Ikram ul Haq with gross 38 followed by Col (R) M Shafi gross 39 and Col (R) Asif Mehdi gross 41.

In the race for net honors, Brig (R) Kamran Zia was winner with net 30, Sarmad Nadeen was runner-up with net 30 but had to concede the first net prize to Brig Kamran as the latter had a better score over the last nine holes. Other prize winners in net category were Col Nisar Ali Khan (net 31) and Maj Tariq Mehmood. Col Farhat Kayani hit the longest drive, Sarmad Nadeem nearest to the pin and Col Shafi netted the maximum birdies prize.

The prize distribution moments were admiringly awesome and the consensus was that Lt Gen (R) Muzzamil Hussain had gone beyond the call of his profession to play the important role only a leader can play. And he will be remembered for the ability to support his colleagues when they needed it the most and in the best possible manner.