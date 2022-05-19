Govt will overcome all challenges: Shazia Marri, Faisal Kundi

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan People’s Party yesterday said the coalition government will overcome the challenges including inflation.

Speaking at a joint news conference here, PPP leaders Shazia Atta Marri and Faisal Karim Kundi said the previous government led by the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf had destroyed the economy. Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri said former Prime Minister Imran Khan played havoc with country’s future.

“The country is facing multiple issues at this time due to ineffective policies of Imran Khan. It could have drastic effects for the country, if he would remain in the government for more time”, she added. She maintained that the PTI-led government borrowed Rs 20,000 billion from the International Monetary Fund during its more than 3.5 years tenure by accepting the dangerous conditions about which the masses were unaware. Marri said the coalition government was striving hard to resolve the multiple issues being faced by the country. She alleged the previous government led by Imran Khan imposed inflation on masses through increasing the price of flour from Rs 700 to Rs 1100 while dollar rate was increased from Rs 105 to Rs189 in his tenure, resulting in rupee devaluation. She claimed Imran Khan-led government increased the prices of urea, gas and electricity multiplying the sufferings of the masses. “Students, government employees, farmers all remained on roads to protest against the government unwise policies and no one was there to listen to their grievances,” she added. Marri said Imran Khan was only spreading hatred and provoking masses through false narratives and lies in the public meeting. Imran Khan has not revealed his own corruption how he misused the charity funds meant for hospital construction for his political career. “All his politics is based on conspiracies”, she added. The PPP leader said the foreign funding case against Imran Khan had not been decided for the last eight years and he was saying that this case was based on a conspiracy. “Why Imran Khan asked Election Commission of Pakistan not to reveal its findings to the public”, she questioned.

Shazia Marri says Imran misused charity funds meant for hospital construction for his political career

Criticising statements of Imran Khan during the public meetings, Shazia Marri said Imran Khan wanted to be in power at all costs. “All such narratives and statements are spreading hatred among the masses and proving as disservice for the country. Imran Khan was right when he declared he ‘will be more dangerous when ousted from the government. He has actually become more dangerous for the country,” she mentioned. Marri underlined that Imran Khan had not even spared Masjid-e-Nabvi and caused a ruckus there, going below the belt which is highly condemnable.

She asked Imran Khan to inform the nation about the five million houses, five million jobs and 150 universities for which Imran Khan has promised. “Imran Khan remained unable to construct even a single dam or a university. Imran Khan miserably failed to fulfill all his promises and cannot utter even a single sentence on his government performance in public meetings,” she said.

To a question, she said every government should be concerned about the prices of daily commodities including potatoes, tomatoes, flour, sugar and pulses. Marri pointed out that all the PTI lawmakers including former speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser were still availing salaries, allowances, car facility and accommodation in Parliament Lodges.

On the occasion, Faisal Karim Kundi said that Pakistan was going to improve good relation with the United States, “European Union and all the countries for which Minister for Foreign Affairs, Bilawal Bhutto was in USA on official tour,” he added. Kundi said that at the time of appointment of Chief Election Commissioner, Imran Khan had said that he was a good person but now he was criticizing the same person.

He said that PTI chief was misusing the resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to attend the public gathering across the country. The PPP leader said the next general elections will be held in consensus with coalition partners not on the ambition of Imran Khan. He said that PPP was already of the opinion that next general elections would be held in the country after the electoral reforms. Kundi said the PTI-led government failed to deliver and was ousted through democratic means. “The people have rejected the PTI narrative and false statements,” he contended.