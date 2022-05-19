PR

Grand Ballot event of Al-Noor Orchard-West Marina

LAHORE – Al-Noor Orchard Housing Scheme, a project of Al-Jalil Developers, presented the Grand Ballot of West Marina- the largest residential community of Lahore-west with a spectacular ceremony on May 16, 2022, at Pearl Continental Hotel.
The program began with comprehensive presentation made by Omer Khalid, General Manager Urban Planning Al-Jalil Developers on the concept and development plan of the West Marina, presented by Abdullah Hashmi, Senior Manager Marketing, Al-Jalil Developers, proceeded by a detailed presentation by globally renowned town planning and consultation firm SurbanaJurong. The unique presentation revealed latest districts, neighbourhoods & blocks of West Marina mapping the most modern international trends to be introduced first time in Pakistan that left the audiences astonished who cheered it with rounds & rounds of applause.
Khalid Dhudhi, CEO Al-Noor Orchard Housing Scheme, graced the event as chief guest and commenced the ballot accompanied by Fraz Hassan Warraich, Managing Director Al-Jalil Developers. Actress Sara Khan gave a guest appearance at the ballot and shared her amazing journey with Al-Noor Orchard and West Marina.

