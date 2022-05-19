Our Staff Reporter

Hockey team will perform well in Asia Cup, hopes Ex-Minister

LAHORE-: National hockey team had a meeting with former minister for sports and sitting MPA Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan and DG Sports Punjab Javed Chohan HERE at National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday before their departure to Jakarta to participate in Asia Cup 2022. Manager national hockey team Khawaja Junaid, Captain Umar Bhutta and players Ghazanfar, Adnan, Junaid Manzoor, Mubashir Ali and other officers were also present in the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, Rana Mashhood said Pakistan has held a high position in the game of hockey in the past. “Hockey players are the future and face of Pakistan and we hope that the national hockey team will perform well in the Asia Cup.” Mashhood said Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has greatly promoted sports in Punjab. “The sports culture will be developed across the province in accordance with the vision of the Prime Minister.” He said Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has been the Chairman of Sports Board Punjab. “Effective measures will be taken for the promotion of sports in Punjab. The national players will be provided all necessary help through the Endowment Fund,” Mashhood said. Lauding the performance of DG SBP, Mashhood said DG Sports Punjab is doing excellent work and contributing significant services for the development and promotion of sports in the Punjab province. Chohan on this occasion expressed his best wishes for the success of national hockey team in the Asia Cup. He urged the players to exhibit their true potential in the mega event.

