HPSB clears 31 officers for promotion to Grade-22

ISLAMABAD – The High Powered Selection Board has cleared 31 senior bureaucrats for promotions into Grade-22, the highest rank in bureaucracy, including Prime Minister’s Secretary Dr Touqeer Shah.

It is worth to mention here that the meeting of the High Powered Selection Board was getting delayed for the last one year due to which several senior officers reached their superannuation without promotion.

The board meeting was held on Wednesday at Prime Minister Office, which was chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and attended by the secretaries of the Establishment Division, Cabinet Division and other respective secretaries.

The officers who successfully managed to get clearance from the board include Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) officers Dr Rashid Mansoor, Dr Syed Tauqir Hussain Shah, Dr Ismet Tahira, Mrs Bushra Aman, Zulfiqar Haider Khan, Naveed Allauddin, Hamid Yaqoob, Dr Iftikhar Ali Shalwani, Syed Zafar Ali Shah, Farhan Aziz Khawaja, Dr Fakhar-e-Alam Irfan, Capt(Retd) Saif Anjum, Dr Muhammad Usman Chachar, Aizaz Aslam Dar, Naveed Ahmad Shaikh, Sarah Saeed, Jawad Paul, Imdad Ullah Bosal.

The officers of the Foreign Service of Pakistan (FSP) who are promoted include Mazhar Javed, Sardar Shuja Alam, Babar Amin while Pakistan Customs Service (PCS) promoted officers are Suraiya Ahmed Butt and Dr Ahmad Mujtaba Memon

The other officers promoted in Grade-22 include Inland Revenue Service (IRS) officer Amir Ali Khan Talpur, Faiz Ilahi Memon and Asim Ahmed, Pakistan Railways (C&T) Group officer Zafar Zaman Ranjha, Information Group officer Saeed Javed, Commerce and Trade Group officer Syed Rafeo Bashir Shah, Military Land and Cantonments Group officer Muhammad Naeem Jan Khan, Intelligence Bureau officer Fuad Asadullah Khan

The High Powered Selection Board will meet again today (Thursday) to consider promotion of officers relating to remaining Services and Groups.

Earlier, PTI leader Shafqat Mehmood alleged that the Prime Minister is going to promote his own loyalist, which will ruin the civil service of the country.

He alleged that the government is trying to favour its blue eyed officers by superseding several competent and honest officers.