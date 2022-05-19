IHC forms bench on petition challenging removal of Omar Sarfraz Cheema

A bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has been constituted on plea challenging the removal of Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema from his position.

Omar Sarfraz Cheema s petition has been fixed by the Registrar s Office for hearing with objections.

Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court Athar Minallah will hear the petition tomorrow.

The former governor has sought annulment of the dismissal notification in his petition filed through his counsel Advocate Babar Awan.

Earlier today, Earlier today, the former Punjab governor moved Islamabad High Court (IHC) against his removal by the federal government against the will of the president.

The federal government notified in a mid-night announcement on April 10 that Cheema ceased to hold office on the advice of the prime minister sent to the president on April 17 and reinforced on May 1.

President Arif Alvi twice rejected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s advice to remove the governor — dampening the hopes of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) that the office will be vacated in a day or two.

He rejected the prime minister’s summary using Article 101(3), which says the governor shall hold the office “during the pleasure” of the president (for as long as the president pleases).

The petition, submitted to the IHC, says Cheema’s sacking is illegal and Sharif made the move to benefit his son and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz.

The plea also asks the court to take action against those who issued the notification of cabinet division as the notifications is against constitution of the country.

However, the registrar office of the court has raised objection on the plea and said that the issue is of Punjab and is not in the jurisdiction of the court so the plea is not maintainable.

Meanwhile, country’s most populous province is still without a governor and oath taking of the provincial cabinet is facing delays as Speaker Punjab Assembly has not taken oath as acting governor.