Imran betrayed nation’s trust by selling Tosha Khana gifts: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said Wednesday that the “imported spokespersons” of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were lying constantly to appease their “egoistic rejected leader”.

Imran was ousted from the power in a democratic and constitutional way, but ironically the entire PTI leadership refused to accept the ouster of their government, the minister said while reacting to the statement of PTI leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain. In a statement she also said that if Imran had any wisdom, he would not have a spokesman like Fawad Chaudhry. Marriyum said that had Imran followed the Constitution, the courts would not have been opened at midnight.

The minister said if Imran had any common sense, his government would not have signed anti-people agreements blindly. The country’s economy would not have been ruined, unemployment and inflation would not have made the lives of the people miserable, if Imran had any sense, she maintained. Imran understood the word of reason late, that is why he was expelled from Parliament, she remarked. If Imran had some intellect, would he have done corruption through Farah Gogi, she questioned, adding the PTI chief betrayed the nation’s trust by selling gifts of Tosha Khana.