IRSA not providing agreed water: Wassan tell French envoy

KARACHI-: France’s Consul General (CG), Mr Christian Testot, called on Advisor to CM Sindh Manzoor Hussain Wassan at Wassan House Karachi in which agricultural sector and other issues were discussed. Wassan also presented a gift of Sindh’s Hat and Ajrak to the French Consul General and served the special date palm of Khairpur. On this occasion, French CG said that he had seen pictures in newspapers that there was no water in the Indus Valley, and that only sand was visible. “I will also visit Tandojam, Matiari, Larkana and other districts of Sindh. I have also visited various districts of Sindh but Khairpur is much better, especially in agricultural sector.” During the meeting, Wassan said: “IRSA is not providing water under the water agreement due to which water shortage in Sindh province has intensified. Imran government had ignored Sindh province due to which water shortage in Sindh has increased.” He said that tube-wells were being installed in Sindh but saline water was leaking from underground which could not produce crops. River water is essential. Sindh crops have been severely damaged due to lack of water. Approval will be sought from Sindh Cabinet for purchase of standard wheat seeds from China and other countries, says Wassan. Wassan said that farmers will have to cultivate crops on drip irrigation system after five or 10 years due to water scarcity. Sindh is deliberately ignored by Imran Khan, water was cut off and agriculture was destroyed.