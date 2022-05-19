ITP issued 5,423 fine tickets to traffic violators during ongoing year

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 5,423 fine tickets to road users over violations of traffic signals during the ongoing year, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas, various squads headed by Acting Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Majid Iqbal are performing duties on the main roads of the city and taking action against the violators.

The Acting Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Majid Iqbal said that efforts are underway to ensure a disciplinary traffic system in the city and he also appealed to the citizens to follow rules. He said that ITP personnel have been directed to ensure the implementation of traffic rules and regulations irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users.