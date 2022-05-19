Staff Reporter

Kaira, CM Hamza condemn undemocratic tactics of PTI

LAHORE – Advisor to Prime Minister Qamar Zaman Kaira met Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz at his office on Wednesday and discussed matters of mutual interest and the political situation. Both condemned the undemocratic tactics employed by the PTI. CM Hamza Shahbaz regretted that Imran Niazi deceived the nation for around four years. The youth were befooled for providing houses and employment opportunities while the economy teetered due to wrong policies, he maintained. As a result, Pakistan was at the crossroads. The public problems would be resolved in partnership with allied parties, the CM concluded.

 

 

 

