LHC moved against acquittal of accused by Gujranwala ATC

LAHORE – Punjab Prosecution Department on Wednesday filed an appeal in the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the acquittal of the accused Bilal son of Nadeem by the Gujranwala Anti-Terrorists Court (ATC) and enhancement in the punishment of 79 accused in the Pariyantha Kumara case. It is requested in the appeal that the punishment of eight accused being awarded life imprisonment be enhanced to death penalty. Secretary Prosecution Punjab Nadeem Sarwar informed in this regard that the trial court being held in the Court Lakhpat Jail acquitted the accused Bilal son of Nadeem and declared him innocent but according to the Prosecution Department the accused Nadeem was also involved and is also a culprit in this crime which took place in the Sialkot Factory and caused the death of Sri Lankan Manager Pariyantha Kumara at the hands of a mob. So in order to prove the crime against the accused, an appeal has been filed in the Lahore High Court. Deputy Secretary Appeals Asmat Ullah Khan intimated in this regard said that the accused deserved stern punishment owning to the horrible incident which took place in the Sialkot Factory which caused the death of Sri Lankan Manager Priyantha Kumara so that the culprit elements should drive a bitter lessen out of this incident and such untoward incident be prevented in future as well.