Man gets life imprisonment in drugs case

LARKANA – A local court on Wednesday awarded life-term with a fine of Rs0.5 million to a convict in a drug case in Larkana.
Accused Abid Rind was awarded life imprisonment and a fine of Rs5 lac by the Court of District & Sessions Judge, Larkana, Syed Sharfuddin Shah, in a drug case. The accused will undergo six months more jail if he fails to pay the fine amount.
Waleed police told reporters that on 22nd December, Abid was caught with a 100kg hashish along with a car and a case was registered against him. The accused was shifted to Central Prison after a court verdict against him.

