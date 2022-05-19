Staff Reporter

Minor girl dies, four injured in Mach Road mishap

QUETTA – A minor girl died and four women received injuries in a road mishap near Mach area of Bolan district on Wednesday.  According to Levies sources, the victims were on their way to home in a truck when due to its break failure the truck lost its control and in result it overturned on a National Highway.  Due to the tragic accident, a minor girl died on the spot while four women suffered wounds.  The deceased’ body and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital as the latter received medical treatment.  Following the incident, Levies force registered the case.

 

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Headlines

Pakistan Army defeated terrorism; other countries failed, says COAS

National

Pak-IMF talks on 7th review begin in Doha

National

US ‘very pleased to be working’ with new Pakistan govt

National

PM Office has no value before my eyes: Imran

National

CJP takes suo motu notice of ‘perceived interference’ in cases involving govt officials

National

First electoral reforms then elections: PPP

National

Govt will overcome all challenges: Shazia Marri, Faisal Kundi

National

Imran betrayed nation’s trust by selling Tosha Khana gifts: Marriyum

National

Can President force PM for fresh vote of confidence?

National

Woman held for planning a suicide attack belongs to BLA’s offshoot: Farah Azeem

1 of 939

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More