OIC-IPHRC to discuss Kashmir, Palestine, Islamophobia issues

ISLAMABAD – The 19th Regular Session of the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will be held from May 22-26 at the OIC General Secretariat Headquarters, Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The meeting will be attended by all OIC member and observer states, including their national human rights institutions, experts from relevant international and regional organisations, and senior officials of the OIC General Secretariat and media representatives.

The IPHRC is expected to hold detailed discussions on all issues on its agenda, including the civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights in the OIC member states, the human rights violations in Palestine, and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Also, the regular meetings of its four Working Groups on Palestine; Rights of Women and Child; Islamophobia and Muslim minorities; and the Right to Development will be held, and decisions will be made to identify an action plan for the commission.

The commission will hold a thematic debate on “The Role of National Human Rights Institutions in the Promotion and Protection of Human Rights in the OIC countries” on Tuesday, 24th May 2022.

Hussein Ibrahim Taha, the Secretary-General of the OIC, and IPHRC Chairperson Dr Haci Ali Açikgül will inaugurate the debate. The international experts from UN and OIC specialised institutions and representatives of OIC member and observer states, including their NHRIs, will participate in a day-long discussion. An outcome document reflecting key recommendations of the participants will be finalised by the commission.

In collaboration with the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, a half-day workshop is also scheduled on Wednesday, 25th May 2022.

In addition to sharing best practices among NHRIs to promote human rights, the workshop would delve into the role of NHRIs in international human rights mechanisms. A Certificate of Participation will be issued to the delegates attending the workshop.