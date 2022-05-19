News Desk

Omar Cheema moves IHC against his removal as Governor Punjab

Omar Sarfaraz Cheema on Thursday moved Islamabad High Court (IHC) against his removal as Governor Punjab.

The petition states that removal of Omar Sarfaraz Cheema is illegal and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made the move to benefit his own son Hamza Shahbaz.

The plea also asks the court to take action against those who issued the notification of cabinet division as the notifications is against constitution of the country.

However, the registrar office of the court has raised objection on the plea and said that the issue is of Punjab and is not in the jurisdiction of the court so the plea is not maintainable.

Meanwhile, country’s most populous province is still without a governor and oath taking of the provincial cabinet is facing delays as Speaker Punjab Assembly has not taken oath as acting governor.

