Pakistan adheres firmly to principles of UN Charter: FM

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari says Pakistan adheres firmly to the principles of the UN Charter and has always supported solutions to global issues in accordance with those principles.

Talking to United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, at the UN Headquarters in New York, today, he underscored the importance attached to multilateralism and UN in Pakistan s foreign policy.

He said as the current Chair of the Group of 77 and China, Pakistan welcomes the support of the UNSG to the objectives pursued by the developing countries at the UN.

He particularly emphasized the need to advance the attainment of the first two Sustainable Development Goals aimed at ending poverty and hunger.

On the situation in Ukraine, the Foreign Minister appreciated the Secretary General s efforts to promote a negotiated solution and shared Pakistan s perspective.

The Foreign Minister highlighted the grim situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir marked by grave violations of human rights and illegal demographic changes.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari underscored that Pakistan desires peace with all its neighbours, including India, which will continue to remain elusive unless the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is resolved in accordance with the UN Security resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people.

The Foreign Minister lauded the Secretary General s commitment to combat Islamophobia and also reaffirmed the resolve to work closely with him in this endeavour including in Pakistan s capacity as the current Chair of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.

He appreciated the UNSG s role in mobilizing humanitarian and economic assistance for the Afghan people.

The Foreign Minister shared Pakistan s concern about the spill over of instability in Afghanistan into Pakistan. He emphasized the international community s response must address the urgent humanitarian needs and avoid a complete collapse of the economy in Afghanistan that will have dire consequences for ordinary Afghans.