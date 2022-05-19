Pakistan committed to expand, deepen relations with Italy: FM Bilawal

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio on the sidelines of the Ministerial meeting on “Global Food Security Call to Action” in New York today. The two Ministers exchanged views on various bilateral, regional and international issues.

The Foreign Minister underscored that Pakistan deeply valued its bilateral ties with Italy. He noted that Pakistan was committed to further expanding and deepening this mutually beneficial relationship. He emphasized the importance of enhancing high level interactions, including parliamentary exchanges to further promote understanding and goodwill between the two friendly countries.

The Foreign Minister stressed the need to enhance commercial and economic cooperation including by promoting trade and investment between Pakistan and Italy as well as with other countries in Europe.

Recalling the close cooperation between the two sides on various multilateral issues, including reform of the UN Security Council, the Foreign Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to continue working collaboratively with Italy in all areas of common interest.

The two Ministers also discussed topical international issues including the food and energy security crises. The Foreign Minister highlighted Pakistan’s perspective and called for effective international action to address the situation that was being aggravated by geo-political tensions to the detriment of developing countries including Pakistan.

The two Foreign Ministers invited each other to visit their respective countries.