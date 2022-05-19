News Desk

Pakistan reports 89 COVID-19 cases, one death in 24 hours

Pakistan has reported one death in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has risen to 1,529,558. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,379 on Thursday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 89 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 17,343 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 89 persons were tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 0.51 percent.

