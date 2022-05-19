Pakistani soldiers sacrificed their lives for protection of motherland: COAS

The Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that reason for Pakistan’s success in war against terror is the valour and sacrifices of Pakistani mothers and sisters who rendered their loved ones for the protection of the motherland.

He stated this while addressing the GHQ Investiture ceremony in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

He said, today we are here again to acknowledge the sacrifices of our brave soldiers who sacrificed themselves for the sake of our motherland.

Earlier, he conferred military awards to Army personnel for their acts of gallantry during operations and meritorious services rendered to the nation.

Forty-eight officers were awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military). Seven officers, three Junior Commissioned Officers and 30 Soldiers were awarded Tamgha-i-Basalat.

Medals of Shuhada were received by their family members.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

PDWP approves scheme of Secondary Healthcare & Medical Education in its 77th Meeting

Islamabad

Pakistan reports 89 COVID-19 cases, one death in 24 hours

Islamabad

PM desires further deepening of Pakistan-EU cooperative ties

National

Two injured in rickshaw, motorcycle collision in Bahawalnagar

Islamabad

Pakistan committed to expand, deepen relations with Italy: FM Bilawal

Headlines

Pakistan Army defeated terrorism; other countries failed, says COAS

National

Pak-IMF talks on 7th review begin in Doha

National

US ‘very pleased to be working’ with new Pakistan govt

National

PM Office has no value before my eyes: Imran

National

CJP takes suo motu notice of ‘perceived interference’ in cases involving govt officials

1 of 8,195

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More