Pakistani soldiers sacrificed their lives for protection of motherland: COAS

The Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that reason for Pakistan’s success in war against terror is the valour and sacrifices of Pakistani mothers and sisters who rendered their loved ones for the protection of the motherland.

He stated this while addressing the GHQ Investiture ceremony in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

He said, today we are here again to acknowledge the sacrifices of our brave soldiers who sacrificed themselves for the sake of our motherland.

Earlier, he conferred military awards to Army personnel for their acts of gallantry during operations and meritorious services rendered to the nation.

Forty-eight officers were awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military). Seven officers, three Junior Commissioned Officers and 30 Soldiers were awarded Tamgha-i-Basalat.

Medals of Shuhada were received by their family members.