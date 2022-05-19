PCAA director general to hold e-court on Friday

ISLAMABAD – Director General of Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) Flt Lt (Retd) Khaqan Murtaza would hold an e-court on Friday aimed at listening to the problems of the general public and resolving their grievances at the earliest.

“Complainants are requested to write their complaints in the comment box by mentioning their name, contact details, email and name of the airport during e-court,” the PCAA said in a tweet.

The DG could be contacted from 10:00am to 12:00pm on May 20 (Friday), the authority said adding a series of online courts had been started in line with the special directives of the Prime Minister and Ministry of Aviation for the public facilitation.

The authority said the public, during the online session, could also discuss the issues they experienced at the airports of Pakistan.