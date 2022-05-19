APP

PCAA director general to hold e-court on Friday

ISLAMABAD – Director General of Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) Flt Lt (Retd) Khaqan Murtaza would hold an e-court on Friday aimed at listening to the problems of the general public and resolving their grievances at the earliest.
“Complainants are requested to write their complaints in the comment box by mentioning their name, contact details, email and name of the airport during e-court,” the PCAA said in a tweet.
The DG could be contacted from 10:00am to 12:00pm on May 20 (Friday), the authority said adding a series of online courts had been started in line with the special directives of the Prime Minister and Ministry of Aviation for the public facilitation.
The authority said the public, during the online session, could also discuss the issues they experienced at the airports of Pakistan.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Pakistan reports 89 COVID-19 cases, one death in 24 hours

Islamabad

PM desires further deepening of Pakistan-EU cooperative ties

Islamabad

Pakistan committed to expand, deepen relations with Italy: FM Bilawal

Headlines

Pakistan Army defeated terrorism; other countries failed, says COAS

National

Pak-IMF talks on 7th review begin in Doha

National

US ‘very pleased to be working’ with new Pakistan govt

National

PM Office has no value before my eyes: Imran

National

CJP takes suo motu notice of ‘perceived interference’ in cases involving govt officials

National

First electoral reforms then elections: PPP

National

Govt will overcome all challenges: Shazia Marri, Faisal Kundi

1 of 2,465

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More