PML-N Govt to continue serving masses: Tarar

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday said that the government would continue to serve as it was taking all out steps to provide relief to the masses.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that political stability was vital to ensure economic development and the PML-N was determined to uphold the law and the constitution.

He said that anyone holding constitutional post should uphold the law and the constitution rather giving preference to personalities.

He said that the PML-N had formed its government through majority and it was enjoying support of the allies and was in majority.

Atta Tarar criticised the previous PTI government who remained indulged in corrupt practices and committed wrongdoing.

Speaking on the occasion, Awais Leghari said that the law and the constitution had been violated by the PTI leadership which created constitutional crisis in the centre and province as well.

