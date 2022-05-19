Power crisis intensifies as electricity shortfall reaches 7000MW

The power crisis in Pakistan has intensified as electricity shortfall peaked at 7,000 megawatts (MW) in the country.

According to sources in the power division, the overall demand for electricity in the country stands at 24,000 MW against the supply of 17,000 MW, causing a shortfall of 7,000 MW.

The shortfall has led to eight to 10 hours of load shedding in the country.

The Power Division has previously claimed that the load shedding has been brought to zero across the country from May 1, 5:00 am.

The spokesperson of the Power Division said in a statement that uninterrupted power supply started across the country.

The power division has included more than 2500 megawatts of additional electricity to the system. It added that the ministry is working efficiently for uninterrupted power supply in all parts of the country.

Both the incumbent government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PTI leaders have blamed each other for the ongoing power crisis in the country.