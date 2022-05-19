Staff Reporter

Prosecution dept files appeal for enhancement of punishment in Priyantha Kumara case

LAHORE – Punjab Prosecution Department has filed an appeal in the Lahore High Court for enhancement of  punishment of 79 convicts and against the acquittal of accused Bilal in the Priyantha Kumara case.  The department had requested the court for enhancing the punishment of 8 convicts, who were awarded life imprisonment, to death penalty. According to a DGPR handout released here on Wednesday, Secretary Prosecution Punjab Nadeem Sarwar said that the trial court acquitted the accused Bilal after declaring him innocent.

 

However, the Prosecution Department believed that accused Bilal was also involved in the crime which took place in the Sialkot factory and caused the death of Sri Lankan Manager Priyantha Kumara at the hands of a mob, he said. So in order to prove the crime against the accused, an appeal has been filed in the Lahore High Court, he added.

Deputy Secretary Appeals Asmat Ullah Khan said that the convicts deserved stern punishment owing to the horrible incident. The culprit elements should derive a bitter lesson out of this incident and such untoward incidents be prevented in future as well, he added.

 

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

PDWP approves scheme of Secondary Healthcare & Medical Education in its 77th Meeting

Headlines

Pakistan Army defeated terrorism; other countries failed, says COAS

National

Pak-IMF talks on 7th review begin in Doha

National

US ‘very pleased to be working’ with new Pakistan govt

National

PM Office has no value before my eyes: Imran

National

CJP takes suo motu notice of ‘perceived interference’ in cases involving govt officials

National

First electoral reforms then elections: PPP

National

Govt will overcome all challenges: Shazia Marri, Faisal Kundi

National

Imran betrayed nation’s trust by selling Tosha Khana gifts: Marriyum

National

Can President force PM for fresh vote of confidence?

1 of 970

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More