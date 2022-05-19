Our Staff Reporter

SC’s ruling about defectors has no impact on status of Punjab govt, says Tarar

LAHORE – The PML-N’s Deputy General Secretary Ataullah Tarar on Wednesday said that the Supreme Court’s ruling about defectors had no impact on the status of the Punjab government as it enjoyed a majority of the Assembly members.

Addressing a news conference here, he dismissed the PTI leader’s assertions about the Punjab government as “baseless rumours” and said that it will continue to function as before. He said the PML-N and the allied parties still had 173 votes, enough to remain in power. Tarar said the PTI, and the PML-Q had 168 members in the Assembly, five less than the ruling alliance.

Says Punjab govt will continue to function as it enjoys majority

Commenting on the PTI legislator’s defection case in the Election Commission, he said PTI chief Imran Khan had not submitted the affidavit regarding the purported meeting in which the PTI members were reportedly asked to vote for Ch Parvez Elahi. “Our lawyers have proved before the ECP that no PTI meeting took place on April 1, 20222. “If it is proved that no parliamentary party [of the PTI] was held on the said date, then the entire case becomes baseless” he observed.

 

