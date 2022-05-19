Senate committee concerned over alleged fostering of ethnic groups in universities

ISLAMABAD – The Senate Standing Committee on Interior on Wednesday expressed serious concerns over alleged fostering of ethnic groups in public sector educational institutions of the capital, especially at Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU).

The committee that met under the chair of Senator Mohsin Aziz here at the Parliament Lodges took serious notice of the “mafia culture being rapidly developed in the form of certain ethnic groups” at QAU, and other public sector universities in Islamabad

The committee directed the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration to hold a meeting with the management of QAU and the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to curb these activities and act against those “so-called activists bringing destruction to the education system in the country.”

While hearing a public petition regarding life threats to students of QAU, the committee was informed that the students of Balochistan were being treated as “aggressors” and they were the victims of a protest incident held at campus in the first week of March.

At least two victims – Baloch students – told the lawmakers that separate FIRs of violence against an ethnic group of students were registered with the police but the university administration has acted against them instead of taking action against the culprits. The students contended that they have been harassed and tortured by a particular set of ethnic activist group dominating various activities of the university, infringing the rights of the students of other ethnic groups and ideologies by refraining them to debate.

Senator Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti viewed that elements of “ethnic division and political activism” if remained present in universities would lead to distortion of the future of students in the country. The committee gave directions to the ICT administration to hold a meeting with the QAU and the HEC on the excessive furthering of ethnic groups and collectivism activities in the university.

The chairman committee also gave directions to address the grievances of the students regarding the confiscation of their mobile phones and identity cards as presented in the meeting. Senator Aziz also opposed the decision of university management to reinstate those students who were charged guilty of harassment and creating a law and order situation at the campus. The matter was deferred for further deliberation in the next meeting.

The committee also unanimously passed the Provincial Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2022 that seeks to amend the Provincial Motor Vehicles Ordinance, 1965. The bill introduced by PPP Senator Shahadat Awan proposes ban on the use of mobile phones while driving and enhances fines, as a penalty, for using phones while driving motorbike, car, and public transport.